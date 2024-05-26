Drag Brunch!

Are you ready to slay the brunch scene? Join us for a Drag Brunch on May 26th at Saffron Fields! This event is hosted by the fabulous Coco Jem Holiday with four other beautiful performers and promises a dazzling spectacle of entertainment and glamour. While enjoying delectable brunch boxes, you'll be captivated by sensational performances celebrating individuality and fierceness. So mark your calendars and prepare for a day of laughter, lip-syncs, and fun!







The Brunch Box will include:



Vegetarian (Asparagus & Swiss Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit



or



Meat Choice (Bacon & Swiss Cheese Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit



Time: 10:00am-1:00pm



Show Starts: 10:15am



Wine Service: Wine will be available by the glass or bottle.







Seating: 36 spots available

Fee: $50