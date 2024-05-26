|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/drag-brunch
|All Dates:
Drag Brunch!
Are you ready to slay the brunch scene? Join us for a Drag Brunch on May 26th at Saffron Fields! This event is hosted by the fabulous Coco Jem Holiday with four other beautiful performers and promises a dazzling spectacle of entertainment and glamour. While enjoying delectable brunch boxes, you'll be captivated by sensational performances celebrating individuality and fierceness. So mark your calendars and prepare for a day of laughter, lip-syncs, and fun!
The Brunch Box will include:
Vegetarian (Asparagus & Swiss Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit
or
Meat Choice (Bacon & Swiss Cheese Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Show Starts: 10:15am
Wine Service: Wine will be available by the glass or bottle.
Seating: 36 spots available
Fee: $50
Brunch, Drag Queens at a beautiful Winery.