Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/drag-brunch
All Dates:May 26, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Drag Brunch!

Are you ready to slay the brunch scene? Join us for a Drag Brunch on May 26th at Saffron Fields! This event is hosted by the fabulous Coco Jem Holiday with four other beautiful performers and promises a dazzling spectacle of entertainment and glamour. While enjoying delectable brunch boxes, you'll be captivated by sensational performances celebrating individuality and fierceness. So mark your calendars and prepare for a day of laughter, lip-syncs, and fun!



The Brunch Box will include:

Vegetarian (Asparagus & Swiss Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit

or

Meat Choice (Bacon & Swiss Cheese Quiche) also included will be mixed greens salad with a vinaigrette, and some fresh fruit

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Show Starts: 10:15am

Wine Service: Wine will be available by the glass or bottle.



Seating: 36 spots available

 

Fee: $50

Brunch, Drag Queens at a beautiful Winery.

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
