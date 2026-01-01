 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: (503) 359-3606
Email:info@apolloni.com
Website:https://apolloni.orderport.net/product-details/0485/drag-bingo--january-17--4pm
All Dates:Jan 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Drag Bingo!

Quesa D'Mondays returns to Apolloni Vineyards to kick this year off on a hilarious, musical, and fabulous note!

A $10 ticket guarantees you a bingo card, though many more are available for additional purchase at $5/ea

Many wonderful prizes are available to winners, with the ultimate prize being cash!

 

Fee: $10

Quesa D'Mondays is hosting bingo at Apolloni Vineyards to start the year off right!

