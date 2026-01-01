|Location:
|Apolloni Vineyards Tasting Room
|14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|(503) 359-3606
|info@apolloni.com
|https://apolloni.orderport.net/product-details/0485/drag-bingo--january-17--4pm
Drag Bingo!
Quesa D'Mondays returns to Apolloni Vineyards to kick this year off on a hilarious, musical, and fabulous note!
A $10 ticket guarantees you a bingo card, though many more are available for additional purchase at $5/ea
Many wonderful prizes are available to winners, with the ultimate prize being cash!
Fee: $10
