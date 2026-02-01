|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/trailhead-coffee-pop-up/
|All Dates:
Dr. Brew Kombucha Pop-Up
Throughout February, Brew Brew Dr. Kombucha is our Artisan in Residence, bringing a tea-first approach, real organic ingredients, and a commitment to craft that skips shortcuts. As a Certified B Corporation, their kombucha is made with intention, shaped by thoughtful sourcing and carbon-neutral practices.
On February 21, join us for a Brew Dr. pop-up in the tasting room. Guests are invited to taste a selection of their thoughtfully crafted kombuchas, meet the maker, and learn more about the care and process behind each bottle. It's a relaxed, engaging opportunity to experience kombucha made with purpose, for both people and the planet.
Fee: $Free
Something bubbly is coming to the tasting room.