Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/trailhead-coffee-pop-up/
All Dates:Feb 21, 2026

Dr. Brew Kombucha Pop-Up

Throughout February, Brew Brew Dr. Kombucha is our Artisan in Residence, bringing a tea-first approach, real organic ingredients, and a commitment to craft that skips shortcuts. As a Certified B Corporation, their kombucha is made with intention, shaped by thoughtful sourcing and carbon-neutral practices.

On February 21, join us for a Brew Dr. pop-up in the tasting room. Guests are invited to taste a selection of their thoughtfully crafted kombuchas, meet the maker, and learn more about the care and process behind each bottle. It's a relaxed, engaging opportunity to experience kombucha made with purpose, for both people and the planet.

 

Fee: $Free

Something bubbly is coming to the tasting room.

