Dr. Brew Kombucha Pop-Up

Throughout February, Brew Brew Dr. Kombucha is our Artisan in Residence, bringing a tea-first approach, real organic ingredients, and a commitment to craft that skips shortcuts. As a Certified B Corporation, their kombucha is made with intention, shaped by thoughtful sourcing and carbon-neutral practices.



On February 21, join us for a Brew Dr. pop-up in the tasting room. Guests are invited to taste a selection of their thoughtfully crafted kombuchas, meet the maker, and learn more about the care and process behind each bottle. It's a relaxed, engaging opportunity to experience kombucha made with purpose, for both people and the planet.

Fee: $Free