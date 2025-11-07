 Calendar Home
Location:Pioneer Park Building
Map:401 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 503-334-0903
Email:info@domainedivio.com
Website:https://www.downtownfortheholidays.org/holiday-pop-ups-1
All Dates:Nov 7, 2025 - Dec 31, 2025

Domaine Divio Portland Pop-Up

Domaine Divio has opened a Pop-Up in the heart of downtown Portland for the holiday season. Located on the corner of SW 4th and SW Morrison St., we are so excited to be in the city for the holidays. Enjoy a tasting flight of select wines, wine by the glass or by the bottle during your visit. We have a small selection of bites available for purchase. Happy Hour is offered each day from 4:00pm - 6:00pm with savings on wines by the glass and 10% off bottles enjoyed on-site during this time. We are open Wednesday through Sunday from November 7th until December 31st.

Special hours to note
December 22: 3:00pm -7:00pm
December 23: 3:00pm - 7:00pm
December 24: 12:00pm - 3:00pm
December 25: Closed
December 29: 3:00pm -7:00pm
December 30: 3:00pm -7:00pm
December 31: 12:00pm - 6:00pm

