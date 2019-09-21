 Calendar Home
Domaine de Broglie Harvest Dinner

Domaine de Broglie is excited to host our first harvest dinner on Saturday September 21st featuring winemaker Dave Petterson. Guests will dine outside amongst the vines on our lower patios while enjoying the breathtaking sunset over the vineyard. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with Pinot Gris and hors d’oeuvres before heading downstairs to a sumptuous 4 course meal prepared by Chef Pascal of Field & Vine Events and paired with our 2017 vintage of Single Block Pinot Noirs and newly released Chardonnay. After dinner, Dave Petterson will host a fireside chat in the Salon about the current 2019 harvest along with an assortment of desserts and coffee service. During this evening, attendees can enjoy special discounts on cases of wine.

Please RSVP to tastings@domainedebroglie.com to purchase tickets.


Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

 

Fee: $125 per person, $105 per member of The Academy

