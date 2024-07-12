 Calendar Home
Dog Days Social

Join our Dog Days Social: an evening of grillin’ & chillin’ with a glass of wine and a sausage or dog. The Dog Days socials are free for club members, or $15 for the general public. RSVP by July 5 via Tock

 

Fee: $15 / Free for club

Grillin' & Chillin' with Wine and Sausages

