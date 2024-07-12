|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/event/489905/woof-wine-club-social
|All Dates:
Dog Days Social
Join our Dog Days Social: an evening of grillin’ & chillin’ with a glass of wine and a sausage or dog. The Dog Days socials are free for club members, or $15 for the general public. RSVP by July 5 via Tock
Fee: $15 / Free for club
Grillin' & Chillin' with Wine and Sausages