|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|concierge@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/400787/ladies-night-out
|All Dates:
Dobbes Family Estate Ladies Night Out
Let's celebrate the ladies! Kick off the weekend for an after hours event using Dobbes Family Estate wine to create one tasty cocktail! Tickets include a full size beverage and light bites.
Dobbes Family Estate Ladies Night Out
Let's celebrate the ladies! Kick off the weekend for an after hours event using Dobbes Family Estate wine to create one tasty cocktail! Tickets include a full size beverage and light bites.
Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115