 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:concierge@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/400787/ladies-night-out
All Dates:May 12, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dobbes Family Estate Ladies Night Out

Let's celebrate the ladies! Kick off the weekend for an after hours event using Dobbes Family Estate wine to create one tasty cocktail! Tickets include a full size beverage and light bites.

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

