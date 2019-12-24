|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Dobbes Family Estate: CLOSED for Christmas
We will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to spend time with our loved ones. We will be back open for normal hours on December 26th. Happy Holidays!
Dobbes Family Estate
