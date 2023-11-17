 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Nov 17, 2023 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

DIY & Drinks Create your own Body Oil

Join us for a fun DIY & Drinks event making your own luxury plant based body oil with Claire Nettleton of Claire’s Essentials.

Claire will share with you the many beneﬁts of pure essential and lipid oils to balance and rejuvenate the skin. Each class includes all of the supplies and instructions to make your body oil. Plus the holidays are coming so sign up to make two oils—one to keep and one to give as a gift (and get a small discount on the 2nd bottle). The class also includes your choice of 1 glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcholic beverage.

Additional wine and food will be available for purchase

 

Fee: $65

Join us for a fun DIY & Drinks event making your own luxury plant based body oil with Claire Nettleton of Claire’s Essentials. Claire will share with you the many beneﬁts of pure essential and lipid oils to balance and rejuvenate the skin. Each class includes all of the supplies and instructions to make your body oil. Plus the holidays are coming so sign up to make two oils—one to ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable