DIY & Drinks Create your own Body Oil

Join us for a fun DIY & Drinks event making your own luxury plant based body oil with Claire Nettleton of Claire’s Essentials.



Claire will share with you the many beneﬁts of pure essential and lipid oils to balance and rejuvenate the skin. Each class includes all of the supplies and instructions to make your body oil. Plus the holidays are coming so sign up to make two oils—one to keep and one to give as a gift (and get a small discount on the 2nd bottle). The class also includes your choice of 1 glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcholic beverage.



Additional wine and food will be available for purchase

Fee: $65