|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503.714.4181
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/461120/distillery-tour-and-tasting
|All Dates:
Distillery Tour and Tasting Experience
Join us for a tour behind the scenes to learn about our grain-to-glass process and how our distiller creates authentic Oregon whiskeys from local grains. During the tour the distiller will take you through a guided tasting of our core whiskeys and a special release.
Only 12 spots available
Fee: $50