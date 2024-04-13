 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503.714.4181
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/event/461120/distillery-tour-and-tasting
All Dates:Apr 13, 2024 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Distillery Tour and Tasting Experience

Join us for a tour behind the scenes to learn about our grain-to-glass process and how our distiller creates authentic Oregon whiskeys from local grains. During the tour the distiller will take you through a guided tasting of our core whiskeys and a special release.

Only 12 spots available

 

Fee: $50

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
