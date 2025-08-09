Discovery: Willamette Valley & Franciacorta

Though geographically distant, these cool-climate regions share a link, producing world-class Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sparkling Wines.



During this experience, our tasting room manager will guide you through ROCO and Italian wines, while you consider the similarities, distinctions, and the influence of latitude between these two regions. Light snacks will be provided.



Please note that space will be limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant.



Reservations required.

$50 per person; Club Members save 15-25%



Club members, to secure your savings, please first log into Tock using the email address associated with your club membership or give us a call 503-538-7625.

