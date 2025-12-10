Discovery Series: Sparkling Wine & Caviar

Learn why caviar and sparkling wine are a perfect pairing in this exclusive tasting experience guided by one of ROCO Winery's knowledgeable team members. During this 90-minute event, you'll enjoy four sparkling wines alongside a selection of sustainably sourced caviar. Additional small bites will be provided to complement your tasting journey.



Discover the origins of caviar and Méthode Champenoise, also known as the "Traditional Method" sparkling wine, and share your newfound knowledge with friends over the holidays!



Please note that space is limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant. You'll need to make reservations for this tasting experience.



$85 per person, Club Members save 15-25%.



To receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.



• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund

• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

Fee: $85