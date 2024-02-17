 Calendar Home
Discovery Series: Sparkling Wine & Caviar

Treat yourself and your loved ones Valentine's Day weekend!

During this 90-minute experience, you'll taste 4 sparkling wines, alongside a selection of sustainably sourced caviar. In addition, small bites will be provided.

This engaging experience will leave you with new knowledge to share with your friends about the origins of caviar and Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine.

Please note that space will be limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant.

Reservations required.

 

Fee: $95 per person, $65 for ROCO Club Members

Learn why caviar and sparkling wine go so well together.

