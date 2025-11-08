Discovery Series: Sparkling Sensory Tasting

For our November Discovery Series, taste your way through ROCO's RMS Sparkling Wines and an array of small bites that will sing to your senses in this all-sparkling wine tasting experience. Leave prepared for holiday hosting and toasting!



Please note that space is limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant.



$50 per person, Club Members save 15-25%.

You'll need to make reservations for this tasting experience.



In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.



• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund

• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

Fee: $50