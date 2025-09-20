 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/532489/discovery-series-lombardy-italy
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Discovery Series: Lombardy, Italy

Join our Tasting Room Manager, Danny Santos, as he guides you through the enchanting landscapes of Lombardy, Italy. Discover this special region’s rich history, distinctive climate, diverse grape varietals, and unique terroir.

During this immersive 90-minute experience, you'll indulge in exquisite still and sparkling wines from the prestigious Ca’ del Bosco and CàMaiol wineries. You'll also enjoy regional Lombardian food pairings to accompany these exceptional wines.

Ca’ del Bosco, founded in 1969, is one of the world's foremost producers of Franciacorta and Italy’s most revered sparkling wine from the Lombardy region.

CàMaiol was founded in 1967 amid Lake Garda's beautiful scenic and lush region.

Please note that space will be limited, ensuring an engaging setting for each participant.

Reservations required.

$50 per person, Club Members save 15-25%.

In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.

 

Fee: $50

This September, we’re taking you on a virtual tasting to Lombardy!

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable