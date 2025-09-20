Discovery Series: Lombardy, Italy

Join our Tasting Room Manager, Danny Santos, as he guides you through the enchanting landscapes of Lombardy, Italy. Discover this special region’s rich history, distinctive climate, diverse grape varietals, and unique terroir.



During this immersive 90-minute experience, you'll indulge in exquisite still and sparkling wines from the prestigious Ca’ del Bosco and CàMaiol wineries. You'll also enjoy regional Lombardian food pairings to accompany these exceptional wines.



Ca’ del Bosco, founded in 1969, is one of the world's foremost producers of Franciacorta and Italy’s most revered sparkling wine from the Lombardy region.



CàMaiol was founded in 1967 amid Lake Garda's beautiful scenic and lush region.



Please note that space will be limited, ensuring an engaging setting for each participant.



Reservations required.



$50 per person, Club Members save 15-25%.



In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.

