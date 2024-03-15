Discovery Series: A Sip Trip To Lombardy, Italy

This March, we're taking you on a Sip Trip to Lombardy for the next Italian installment of our Discovery Series!



We'll guide you through the enchanting landscapes of Lombardy. Along the way you'll discover its rich history, distinctive climate, diverse grape varietals, and unique terroir.



During this immersive 90-minute experience, you'll indulge in the exquisite still and sparkling wines from the prestigious Ca' del Bosco and Ca'Maiol wineries. You'll also enjoy regional Lombardian food pairings to accompany these special wines.



Ca' del Bosco, founded in 1969, is one of the world's foremost producers of Franciacorta and Italy's most revered sparkling wine from the Lombardy region.



Cà Maiol was founded in 1967 amid Lake Garda's beautiful scenic and lush region.



There will be 2 afternoon offerings of this 90-minute experience; March 15th & March 29th.



Please note that space will be limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant.



Reservations required.



$75 per person, $35 for Club Members.



Club members, please use your email address associated with your club membership to secure your discount or give us a call 503-538-7625.

$75