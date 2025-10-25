 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/532486/discovery-series-a-roco-retrospective
All Dates:Oct 25, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Discovery Series: A ROCO Retrospective

Enjoy a guided flight of Sparkling Wine, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay while learning about how ROCO came to be and what keeps us excited about making wine in the Willamette Valley!

Whether you're a longtime ROCO fan or new to our wines, you're in for a treat. You'll explore the complete ROCO portfolio from past to present.

Please note that space is limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging setting for each participant. Small bites will be provided.

$50 per person, Club Members save 15-25%.
You'll need to make reservations for this tasting experience.

In order to receive your Club Member savings, please first log into Tock with the email used for your wine club membership, or call us in the tasting room at 503-538-7625.

• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve
• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund
• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

 

Fee: $50

We're opening up our cellar to share the wines and tales that tell the story of ROCO!

