|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Disco Sundays at YVV
Get your groove on! We’re bringing a little disco energy to Sundays at the vineyard with weekly specials that give you one more reason to stay awhile - think good wine, good company, vineyard views, and a little extra sparkle in your Sunday plans. We’re spinning the savings with:
- $2 off wine by the glass
- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite
- $5 off charcuterie boards
- Wine Club members get an even groovier $10 off charcuterie!
No dance floor required. Just show up, settle in, and let the good times roll every Sunday at Yamhill Valley Vineyards through November and December
To make a reservation for the Tasting Room, click here!
Weekly groovy specials on wine by the glass, onsite bottles, and charcuterie to keep the vibes high all week!