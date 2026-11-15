Location: Yamhill Valley Vineyards Map: 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5038433100 Email: info@yamhill.com Website: http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd All Dates: Nov 1, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Nov 8, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 15, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 22, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nov 29, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Dec 6, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dec 13, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Dec 20, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Disco Sundays at YVV

Get your groove on! We’re bringing a little disco energy to Sundays at the vineyard with weekly specials that give you one more reason to stay awhile - think good wine, good company, vineyard views, and a little extra sparkle in your Sunday plans. We’re spinning the savings with:



- $2 off wine by the glass



- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite



- $5 off charcuterie boards



- Wine Club members get an even groovier $10 off charcuterie!



No dance floor required. Just show up, settle in, and let the good times roll every Sunday at Yamhill Valley Vineyards through November and December



To make a reservation for the Tasting Room, click here!