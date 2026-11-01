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Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nov 8, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 15, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 22, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 29, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 6, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 13, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 20, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Disco Sundays at YVV

Get your groove on! We’re bringing a little disco energy to Sundays at the vineyard with weekly specials that give you one more reason to stay awhile - think good wine, good company, vineyard views, and a little extra sparkle in your Sunday plans. We’re spinning the savings with:

- $2 off wine by the glass

- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite

- $5 off charcuterie boards

- Wine Club members get an even groovier $10 off charcuterie!

No dance floor required. Just show up, settle in, and let the good times roll every Sunday at Yamhill Valley Vineyards through November and December

To make a reservation for the Tasting Room, click here!

Weekly groovy specials on wine by the glass, onsite bottles, and charcuterie to keep the vibes high all week!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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