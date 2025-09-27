Dinner in the Vineyard

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Kuenzi Family Vineyard on September 27th from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM. For $50 per person, delight in a 3-course meal featuring exquisite pasta by Geppetto's, paired with both a glass of red wine and a glass of white wine. 🍷🥂



Enjoy the serene beauty of the vineyard while creating lasting memories with friends and loved ones. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today! Click the link to sign up and ensure you're part of this unique experience.



𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗗



https://www.evite.com/event/01D3EFDGKU22LIWJIEPQQTYORNYBEQ?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_source=evitelink&utm_medium=sharable_invite



We can't wait to see you there!

Fee: $50