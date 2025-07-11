 Calendar Home
Dinner in the Field at Fiala Farms

Field & Vine Events is known for their farm-to-table family-style dining series, Dinner in the Field. We are excited to team up with Fiala Farms and enjoy an incredible dinner at their property with Yamhill Valley Vineyards wines and Westward Whiskey!

About Fiala Farms:

Fiala Farms has been owned and operated by four generations of Fialas. At this unique Dinner in the Field, you’ll dine amid this century-old family farm’s bucolic landscape. You’ll enjoy the produce grown directly at the farm, including berries, tomatoes, eggplant, squash and more. Richard Fiala’s passion for growing exceptional, local produce is contagious, and he will surely wax effusive, especially over a glass of wine.

 

Fee: $150

7-course seasonal meal with local wine and whiskey!

