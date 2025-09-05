Dinner in the Field at Amaterra Winery

Field & Vine Events is teaming up with Amaterra Winery for an incredible 7-course meal!



The farm-to-table family-style dining made with Oregon’s finest bounty will be paired with Amaterra’s exceptional wines and expansive valley views for an unforgettable experience.



The dinner will be held rain or shine, so make sure to join us for an impressive dinner alongside friends, family, and neighbors at this stunning location and with even better wine.

Fee: $160