 Calendar Home
Location:Skamania Lodge
Map:34118 SE 14th St, Washougal, WA 98671
Phone: 5034128850
Email:christycaplan@gmail.com
Website:https://www.skamania.com/dining/dine-discover-series
All Dates:Apr 12, 2025 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Dine and Discover April's Wine Eve

Join us on April 12 for an enchanting evening where Skamania Lodge will present a specially crafted menu paired with L'Ecole. Savor dishes such as Pheasant Torchon paired with their 2023 Chenin Blanc Yakima Valley. Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable dining experience that harmonizes bold flavors, creativity, and the finest wine.

 

Fee: $135

Join us on April 12 for an enchanting evening.

Skamania Lodge
Skamania Lodge 34118 34118 SE 14th St, Washougal, WA 98671
April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable