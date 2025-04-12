Dine and Discover April's Wine Eve

Join us on April 12 for an enchanting evening where Skamania Lodge will present a specially crafted menu paired with L'Ecole. Savor dishes such as Pheasant Torchon paired with their 2023 Chenin Blanc Yakima Valley. Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable dining experience that harmonizes bold flavors, creativity, and the finest wine.

Fee: $135