Dine & Discover Winemaker Dinner

The five-course meal includes Lamb Tartare paired with 2022 Latchkey Vineyard Pinot Noir, Poached Steelhead paired with 2022 Haakon/Lenai Vineyard Pinot Noir, Duck Confit Roulade paired with 2022 Freedom Hills Pinot Noir, Roasted Venison Loin paired with 2022 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard Cabernet, and Chevre Mousse paired with 2022 Haakon/Lenai Vineyard Chardonnay. Enjoy a night of exceptional cuisine and fine wines.

Fee: $135