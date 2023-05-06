|Location:
|Lange Estate Winery
|Map:
|18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035386476
|Email:
|Ali@langewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://store.langewinery.com/product/Derby-Day-2023
|All Dates:
Derby Day Soirée | Lange Estate Winery
On May 6th we will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a Derby Day Soirée that showcases our new spring-release wines with artfully paired bites, raffle prizes, and all sorts of fun!
We invite guests to come in their fanciest Derby-inspired dress (we love a good fascinator) to enjoy this festive and elevated tasting experience. Swan about the patio with a glass of Brut Rosé and enjoy Southern-inspired pairings with our newly released Pinot Noir Rosé and highly anticipated Pinot Gris Reserve. Take a moment to read the pairing menu then race to book your tickets before they sell out!
Menu
2022 Pinot Gris Reserve
Benedictine Cucumber Sandwiches
2021 Three Hills Cuvée Chardonnay
Gluten-free fried chicken with Johnny cake-style waffles, pickled citrus chow chow, molasses crema
2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir
Crisp pimento cheese slider with Kentucky-style ham, candied cranberry, pickled watermelon
2021 Pinot Noir Reserve
Braised vanilla pork shoulder hush puppies, remoulade, tarragon chimichurri
2018 Mia Mousseux Brut Rosé Sparkling
Drake Farms deviled eggs, maple bacon, salmon caviar
Fee: $55 PUBLIC | $44 CLUB
