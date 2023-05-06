Derby Day Soirée | Lange Estate Winery

On May 6th we will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a Derby Day Soirée that showcases our new spring-release wines with artfully paired bites, raffle prizes, and all sorts of fun!



We invite guests to come in their fanciest Derby-inspired dress (we love a good fascinator) to enjoy this festive and elevated tasting experience. Swan about the patio with a glass of Brut Rosé and enjoy Southern-inspired pairings with our newly released Pinot Noir Rosé and highly anticipated Pinot Gris Reserve. Take a moment to read the pairing menu then race to book your tickets before they sell out!



Menu



2022 Pinot Gris Reserve

Benedictine Cucumber Sandwiches



2021 Three Hills Cuvée Chardonnay

Gluten-free fried chicken with Johnny cake-style waffles, pickled citrus chow chow, molasses crema



2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir

Crisp pimento cheese slider with Kentucky-style ham, candied cranberry, pickled watermelon



2021 Pinot Noir Reserve

Braised vanilla pork shoulder hush puppies, remoulade, tarragon chimichurri



2018 Mia Mousseux Brut Rosé Sparkling

Drake Farms deviled eggs, maple bacon, salmon caviar

Fee: $55 PUBLIC | $44 CLUB