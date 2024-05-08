 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: 5039369611
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:http://https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/foundations-ii-demystifying-wine-tasting-wednesday-may-8-6-8pm
All Dates:May 8, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Demystifying Wine Tasting

Finding wines that are perfect for you begins with expressing the characteristics that appeal to you most. Wine can (and should!) be mysterious, but we’re going to provide you with a firm foundation to understand—and thereby better enjoy—the wines you drink.

Before exploring the various areas of aroma and flavor profiles, we’ll talk about the key structural elements that compose a glass: sweetness, alcohol, acidity, and tannin. Alongside a little bit of science and a dose of psychology, we’ll provide tips and tricks to navigate the choreography and mechanics of tasting.

This class is so much more than a typical wine tasting! And perfect for someone new to wine, or with some knowledge and looking to expand on it.

 

Fee: $25.00

Learn the foundations of how to taste and describe wine!

