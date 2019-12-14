|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
https://kazzit.com/event/december-wine-club-pick-up.html
December Wine Club Pick Up
We will be collecting donations for some amazing charities across Oregon
In Newberg we will be collecting non-perishable food for YCAP.
"The Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) was founded in 1980 as part of a nationwide network of social service agencies designed to help improve the lives of low-income people and strengthen communities. "
At the Vineyard we have two charities that we are working with.
Theresa McCormick House:
Food pantry items (soup, peanut butter, pasta, sauces, mac n cheese, and other long shelf life foods) Cold weather items (socks, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, etc.)
Backpack For Kids:
Food that is Kid Friendly, Non-Perishable, Easy to Prepare & Nutritionally Sound
We look forward to making a Huge difference this season but we'll need your help!
Come and Enjoy a taste of Christmas Dinner.