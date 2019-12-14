December Wine Club Pick Up

We will be collecting donations for some amazing charities across Oregon



In Newberg we will be collecting non-perishable food for YCAP.

"The Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) was founded in 1980 as part of a nationwide network of social service agencies designed to help improve the lives of low-income people and strengthen communities. "



At the Vineyard we have two charities that we are working with.

Theresa McCormick House:

Food pantry items (soup, peanut butter, pasta, sauces, mac n cheese, and other long shelf life foods) Cold weather items (socks, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, etc.)



Backpack For Kids:

Food that is Kid Friendly, Non-Perishable, Easy to Prepare & Nutritionally Sound



We look forward to making a Huge difference this season but we'll need your help!