Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/december-wine-club-pick-up.html
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019 12pm - 5pm

December Wine Club Pick Up

We will be collecting donations for some amazing charities across Oregon

In Newberg we will be collecting non-perishable food for YCAP.
"The Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) was founded in 1980 as part of a nationwide network of social service agencies designed to help improve the lives of low-income people and strengthen communities. "

At the Vineyard we have two charities that we are working with.
Theresa McCormick House:
Food pantry items (soup, peanut butter, pasta, sauces, mac n cheese, and other long shelf life foods) Cold weather items (socks, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, etc.)

Backpack For Kids:
Food that is Kid Friendly, Non-Perishable, Easy to Prepare & Nutritionally Sound

We look forward to making a Huge difference this season but we'll need your help!

Come and Enjoy a taste of Christmas Dinner.

Cliff Creek Cellars
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
