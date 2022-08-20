David Jacobs-Strain Concert | Lange Estate Winery

Our favorite blues artists David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach are returning to the winery this summer. David and Bob are a multigenerational, bicoastal duo who have been performing together since 2010. David Jacobs-Strain is a slide guitar player and song poet from Eugene, Oregon. His deep love of blues and roots music is evident in every one of the songs he writes. Bob Beach plays harmonica with calm fierceness. A working musician who carved out his career on his own terms, Bob has raised a daughter, stayed married for 40 years, and is still playing for the love of it. Together, they play unrestrained and from the heart.

In addition to the pair’s soulful tunes, local husband and wife duo, Wooden Heart, will be on hand with their wood-fired oven to supply you with delicious hand-made pizzas as you enjoy the tunes and summer evening.



*Each ticket includes the first glass of wine and 1 wood-fired pizza from Wooden Heart.* Additional wine, pizzas, and other menu items from Wooden Heart can be purchased during the event.

Fee: $75 PUBLIC | $60 CLUB MEMBERS