|Location:
|The Grove
|Map:
|216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503)-857-0176
|Email:
|info@montinore.com
|Website:
|https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/dante-zapata-7-12-2024
|All Dates:
Dante Zapata Live at The Grove
Join us on Friday, July 12th from 4:00 to 6:00pm for live music from Dante Zapata. Dante has been working as a musician in Oregon's wine industry for over a decade, playing everything from blues to country, jazz to gospel.
All tasting room guests are invited to enjoy the performance - no ticket purchase is necessary.
We are thrilled to welcome musician Dante Zapata back to The Grove on Friday, July 12.