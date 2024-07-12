 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503)-857-0176
Email:info@montinore.com
Website:https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/dante-zapata-7-12-2024
All Dates:Jul 12, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dante Zapata Live at The Grove

Join us on Friday, July 12th from 4:00 to 6:00pm for live music from Dante Zapata. Dante has been working as a musician in Oregon's wine industry for over a decade, playing everything from blues to country, jazz to gospel.

All tasting room guests are invited to enjoy the performance - no ticket purchase is necessary.

We are thrilled to welcome musician Dante Zapata back to The Grove on Friday, July 12.

The Grove
The Grove
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

