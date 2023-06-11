Danielle Kelly Trio live at Wild Wines

Join us with the Danielle Kelly Trio live on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines, Sunday June 11th. Music begins 5:30pm. Arrive early to guarantee a seat or bring your own chairs and blankets please.

Family-friendly event with food available from Kumpunny's Korean Fusion Cuisine. Suggested donation of $10 all goes to the musicians.

Danielle Kelly Trio is a female-fronted, feel-good vibe curation. Jazz, retro, and original neo-soul.

Fee: $donation