Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N. Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:jason@leftcoastwine.com
Website:https://shop.leftcoastwine.com/product/culinary-series-tour-de-france
All Dates:Oct 12, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Culinary Series: Tour de France

Left Coast founders, Suzanne and Bob will be your hosts.
Bob will primarily in the kitchen and will be joined by fellow vintner and master baker,
Bob Page. Suzanne will be the director of the ambiance.
The menu will include the classics that Suzanne and Bob grew to cherish during their three
years living in Paris. These offerings have been honed over decades and have served at family gatherings and received accolades from the International Truffle Festival, which has been hosted numerous times at the Estate. While the menu will be French-inspired, it will use local and Oregon grown ingredients, including vegetables and herbs, which are sourced from the estate.


$85
$72.25 Left Coast Members

 

Fee: $85

Please join us for a memorable evening celebrating French cuisine, culture, and customs.

Left Coast Estate
4225 N. Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
