|Location:
|St. Innocent Winery
|Map:
|10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson OR 97352
|All Dates:
Cribbage Tournament
Your ticket purchase will gain you entry into the tournament, and you'll receive one glass of wine (or N/A option) and snacks from our kitchen. Grand prize for the winner: a St. Innocent Winery gift card!
General Details:
- This event is 21 and over only, please.
- The tournament will be based on a points system.
- Bring your own cribbage board; we'll provide the cards.
- General cribbage experience is strongly recommended.
- Opponents will be randomly assigned.
- House rules are expected to be observed (there will be a review before the tournament begins).
Price Per Person: $25
Who will be crowned the cribbage champion? Join us at St. Innocent Winery on April 19th, 1 pm, for an afternoon of friendly competition!