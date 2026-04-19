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Location:St. Innocent Winery
Map:10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson OR 97352
All Dates:Apr 19, 2026 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Cribbage Tournament

Your ticket purchase will gain you entry into the tournament, and you'll receive one glass of wine (or N/A option) and snacks from our kitchen. Grand prize for the winner: a St. Innocent Winery gift card!

 

General Details:

  • This event is 21 and over only, please. 
  • The tournament will be based on a points system. 
  • Bring your own cribbage board; we'll provide the cards. 
  • General cribbage experience is strongly recommended. 
  • Opponents will be randomly assigned.
  • House rules are expected to be observed (there will be a review before the tournament begins). 

 

Price Per Person: $25

Who will be crowned the cribbage champion? Join us at St. Innocent Winery on April 19th, 1 pm, for an afternoon of friendly competition! 

St. Innocent Winery
St. Innocent Winery 10052 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson OR 97352
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