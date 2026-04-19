Location: St. Innocent Winery Map: 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson OR 97352 All Dates: Apr 19, 2026 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Cribbage Tournament

Your ticket purchase will gain you entry into the tournament, and you'll receive one glass of wine (or N/A option) and snacks from our kitchen. Grand prize for the winner: a St. Innocent Winery gift card!

General Details:

This event is 21 and over only, please.

The tournament will be based on a points system.

Bring your own cribbage board; we'll provide the cards.

General cribbage experience is strongly recommended.

Opponents will be randomly assigned.

House rules are expected to be observed (there will be a review before the tournament begins).

Price Per Person: $25