|Location:
|Graze Craze
|Map:
|1306 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|events@cathedralridgewinery.com
|Website:
|https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Craft Your Charcuterie
Join Cathedral Ridge Winery and Graze Craze for a hands-on charcuterie workshop. Learn charcuterie-building techniques and create a beautiful box to take home. All materials are included, along with one complimentary glass and one complimentary bottle of Cathedral Ridge wine. Space is limited.
Email sandy@cathedralridgewiney.com to reserve your spot today!
Fee: $85 per person
Join Cathedral Ridge Winery and Graze Craze for a hands-on charcuterie workshop. Learn to create a beautiful charcuterie box to take home while enjoying Cathedral Ridge wine. Includes all materials, one complimentary glass of wine, and a bottle to take home. Space is limited.