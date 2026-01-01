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Location:Graze Craze
Map:1306 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:events@cathedralridgewinery.com
Website:https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 12, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Craft Your Charcuterie

Join Cathedral Ridge Winery and Graze Craze for a hands-on charcuterie workshop. Learn charcuterie-building techniques and create a beautiful box to take home. All materials are included, along with one complimentary glass and one complimentary bottle of Cathedral Ridge wine. Space is limited.

Email sandy@cathedralridgewiney.com to reserve your spot today! 

Fee: $85 per person

Join Cathedral Ridge Winery and Graze Craze for a hands-on charcuterie workshop. Learn to create a beautiful charcuterie box to take home while enjoying Cathedral Ridge wine. Includes all materials, one complimentary glass of wine, and a bottle to take home. Space is limited.

Graze Craze
Graze Craze 97128 1306 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville, OR 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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