Craft Your Charcuterie

Join Cathedral Ridge Winery and Graze Craze for a hands-on charcuterie workshop. Learn charcuterie-building techniques and create a beautiful box to take home. All materials are included, along with one complimentary glass and one complimentary bottle of Cathedral Ridge wine. Space is limited.

Email sandy@cathedralridgewiney.com to reserve your spot today!

Fee: $85 per person