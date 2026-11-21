Crab Fest

Kick off the holiday season and join us for Crab Fest at Soléna Estate on November 21st from 11 AM–4 PM!



Spend the afternoon enjoying crab-inspired bites alongside special library wine pours at stations throughout the tasting room. It’s the perfect chance to sip, snack, and stock up on your favorite Soléna wines just in time for holiday parties, dinners, and family gatherings.



Complimentary for Nos Amis members and $45 for non-club guests. We kindly ask that you RSVP so we can plan accordingly—we can’t wait to celebrate with you!



Tickets will be available at the door while the bites last—and don’t worry, the wine will be flowing all afternoon long!

Fee: $45 non club - Free for club members