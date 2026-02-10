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Location:Anacreon Winery Tasting House
Map:17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-560-8711
Email:Reservations@anacreonwinery.com
Website:https://www.anacreonwinery.com/events
All Dates:May 2, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Crab & Chardonnay Soirée

Bright, coastal, and quietly luxurious. Chardonnay grown here in the Willamette Valley carries a natural freshness and lift that mirrors the sweetness and delicacy of Oregon crab. It’s a pairing that feels both effortless and intentional, where each bite and sip enhances the other.

It’s also a reflection of place. Cool-climate vineyards, nearby coastal waters, and the rhythm of the seasons that bring these two elements together so beautifully.

Our Crab & Chardonnay Soirée is a celebration of exactly that. These intimate dinners are about more than what’s on the plate or in the glass. They’re about bringing people together around the table, sharing stories, slowing down, and savoring a moment that feels both elevated and deeply relaxed.

The kind of evening where conversation flows easily, glasses are refilled, and time seems to soften around you. We hope you’ll join us for this seasonal celebration at the Tasting House!

 

Fee: $175

Bright, coastal, and quietly luxurious. Chardonnay grown here in the Willamette Valley carries a natural freshness and lift that mirrors the sweetness and delicacy of Oregon crab. It’s a pairing that feels both effortless and intentional, where each bite and sip enhances the other.It’s also a reflection of place. Cool-climate vineyards, nearby coastal waters, and the rhythm of the seasons ...
Anacreon Winery Tasting House
Anacreon Winery Tasting House 17580 17580 NE Dopp Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
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