|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|505-310-1525
|Email:
|info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/country%20line%20dancing%20with%20debbie%20rich.html
|All Dates:
Country Line Dancing with Debbie Rich
Thursday, November 7th
Social hour 5:30-6:30pm
Lessons 6:30-8:30pm.
Lessons are $5 dollars per person.
Come kick up your heals with Debbie Rich! Country Line Dancing Lessons at Oran Mor!
Fee: $5.00
