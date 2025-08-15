|Location:
|Sarver Patio Stage
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Corwin Bolt & The Wingnuts
CORWIN BOLT & THE WINGNUTS blends junkyard jazz, jaunty dance hall, jangly jive & ragtime residue taking place on our scenic patio stage — not to be missed!
Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available! Award winning wines — something for everyone— plus beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed!
Cheers! See you up on the hill!
This amazing band blends junkyard jazz, jaunty dance hall, jangly jive & ragtime residue!