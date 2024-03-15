|Location:
|Brick Hall
|Map:
|301Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|541-829-1194
|Email:
|info@cortellcollection.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cortell-collection-spring-wine-release-dinner-tickets-812242066887?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl
|All Dates:
Cortell Collection Wines New Release Dinner
The Cortell Collection is the expression of @jessicacortell enthusiasm and passion for the Oregon Wine Industry🍇🍷
The focus both in the vineyard and in winemaking is sustainable, low intervention practices, and supporting the local community while still holding making exquisite wines as the highest goal.
-
Want the ultimate Cortell Collection tasting experience? Join us on March 15th for our Spring Release Dinner with our friends @brickhall1886 !
Fee: $150.00
