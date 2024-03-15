 Calendar Home
Location:Brick Hall
Map:301Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 541-829-1194
Email:info@cortellcollection.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cortell-collection-spring-wine-release-dinner-tickets-812242066887?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl
All Dates:Mar 15, 2024 - Mar 16, 2024 March 15th 6:00 to 10:00 PM

Cortell Collection Wines New Release Dinner

The Cortell Collection is the expression of @jessicacortell enthusiasm and passion for the Oregon Wine Industry🍇🍷

The focus both in the vineyard and in winemaking is sustainable, low intervention practices, and supporting the local community while still holding making exquisite wines as the highest goal.
-
Want the ultimate Cortell Collection tasting experience? Join us on March 15th for our Spring Release Dinner with our friends @brickhall1886 !

 

Fee: $150.00

