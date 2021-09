Location: Farm Stand at Tabula Rasa Farms Map: 14820 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton, OR 97111 Website: http://www.simpletix.com/e/corks-pork-tickets-75105 All Dates: Aug 14, 2021 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm Featuring Chris James Cellars

Aug 28, 2021 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm Featuring EIEIO & Company

Sep 11, 2021 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm Featuring FLÂNEUR WINES

Sep 25, 2021 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm Featuring RÉSONANCE WINES



Corks & Pork

Join us for a special wine tasting event series. We’re serving up delicious heritage breed pork bites prepared by Tabula Rasa Farms Chef Brett Uniss paired with some of the best wines of the Willamette Valley.

Fee: $30 Adults, $5 Children