Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate RD, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://www.enjoywildwines.com
All Dates:Jun 2, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cool Cat Funk live at Wild Wines

Join us at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for food, wine, music and friends! Limited seating, so please arrive early or bring your own lawn chair/blanket to guarantee a seat! Suggested donation $10-$15, family-friendly event. Food available for purchase from Siano's Caribbean Cuisine.
Cool Cat Funk is cat-centric psychedelic funk rock that'll surely get you moving and grooving.

 

Fee: $5-10

Join us at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for food, wine, music and friends! Limited seating

