Cool Cat Funk live at Wild Wines

Cool Cat Funk is back on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for another psychedelic/funk/rock show you don't want to miss! Show starts 5:30pm, arrive early to secure a seat/table or bring your own chair/blanket. You'll probably be dancing though! Siano's Karibbean Cookhouse serving up the best Latin/Caribbean fusion food! Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10, all goes to the musicians!

Fee: $donation