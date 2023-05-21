 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
All Dates:May 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Cool Cat Funk live at Wild Wines

Cool Cat Funk is back on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for another psychedelic/funk/rock show you don't want to miss! Show starts 5:30pm, arrive early to secure a seat/table or bring your own chair/blanket. You'll probably be dancing though! Siano's Karibbean Cookhouse serving up the best Latin/Caribbean fusion food! Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10, all goes to the musicians!

 

Fee: $donation

