All Dates:May 18, 2025

Cool Cat Funk

Another show with the Cool Cats! Cool Cat Funk coming to the garden stage at Wild Wines!
Enjoy an outdoor evening show with friends and family and get-down to the funky tunes!
Food by The Melt food truck, wine and beer available, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Outdoor games!
Arrive early for best seating or bring your own blanket or lawn chairs.
Suggested donation $10-$20
May 18th, 5-8pm
4550 Little Applegate Rd
Jacksonville, OR

