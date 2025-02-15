|Location:
|Solena Estate
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
|5036623700
|lily@solenaestate.com
|http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Cooking Class with Chef Greg McPhee
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Culinary Class!
This February 15th, join us for a special three-course lunch featuring fresh, local ingredients and perfectly paired Soléna Estate wines. Let us make your Valentine’s celebration truly unforgettable with great food, exquisite wine, and hands-on culinary fun!
Guided by Chef Greg McPhee, a James Beard-nominated chef, you’ll learn to create three delicious dishes, including a handmade pasta, in this interactive cooking class.
Spots are limited to just 14 guests, so RSVP soon to secure your place!
Fee: $125