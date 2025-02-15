Cooking Class with Chef Greg McPhee

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Culinary Class!



This February 15th, join us for a special three-course lunch featuring fresh, local ingredients and perfectly paired Soléna Estate wines. Let us make your Valentine’s celebration truly unforgettable with great food, exquisite wine, and hands-on culinary fun!



Guided by Chef Greg McPhee, a James Beard-nominated chef, you’ll learn to create three delicious dishes, including a handmade pasta, in this interactive cooking class.



Spots are limited to just 14 guests, so RSVP soon to secure your place!





Fee: $125