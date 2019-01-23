|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/cooking-class-sushi/
Cooking Class – Sushi
Calling all home cooks and foodies! Join Chef Norma for an evening of cooking instruction and wine pairing. This is a hands-on class so come ready to cook! Here’s what is included with the registration fee:
A glass of white and red wine
Hands-on cooking instruction
A side to accompany the main dish
A small gift and recipe card
Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/41981/cooking-class-sushi?date=2019-01-23&size=2&time=19%3A00.