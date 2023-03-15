|Location:
Brooks Winery
|Map:
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
5034351278
|Email:
info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-sushi-mar-15/
|All Dates:
Cooking Class – Sushi!
Join Chef Norma to learn how to make sushi! Make sushi, eat sushi, and pair wine with sushi (this class includes a glass of white wine and red wine).
We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family. This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.
Fee: $75
