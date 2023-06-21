 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-oysters-jun-21/
All Dates:Jun 21, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cooking Class – Oysters!

Join Chef Norma for her oyster class and take the intimidation out of shucking oysters! Learn how to prepare oysters, eat oysters, and pair wine with oysters (this class includes two glasses of wine).

We will also send you home with the recipe to share this experience with friends and family! This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

 

Fee: $85

Join Chef Norma for her oyster class and take the intimidation out of shucking oysters!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable