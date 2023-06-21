|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-oysters-jun-21/
|All Dates:
Cooking Class – Oysters!
Join Chef Norma for her oyster class and take the intimidation out of shucking oysters! Learn how to prepare oysters, eat oysters, and pair wine with oysters (this class includes two glasses of wine).
We will also send you home with the recipe to share this experience with friends and family! This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.
Fee: $85
