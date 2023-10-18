Cooking Class – Chocolate Truffles

Want to learn how to make delicious chocolate truffles from scratch? Look no further than Chef Norma's October cooking class on how to make chocolate and pumpkin truffles!



Learn how to prepare truffles, eat truffles, and pair wine with truffles (this class includes a glass of white wine and red wine).



We will also send you home with the recipe so you can share this experience with friends and family. This class is appropriate for both experienced and new cooks.

Fee: $75