|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|5034351278
|info@brookswinery.com
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/cooking-class-how-to-build-the-perfect-board-mar-14/
Cooking Class: How To Build the Perfect Board
Join Brooks’ Culinary Director, Josh Forkner, to learn how to build the perfect board! Sip on Brooks wines while Josh shows you how to arrange cheeses, meats, and accompaniments to make a beautiful board. And the best part is that you get to eat it when it’s finished! Reservations are required.
Fee: $60
