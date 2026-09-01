|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Cooking Class: Fall Menu & Recipe
Join our Culinary Manager, Chauncey Roach, for a lesson on how to make your favorite food from Brooks. Enjoy wine while you learn to make, and most importantly, eat Brooks Fall Menu!
Fee: $60
Cooking Class: Fall Menu & Recipe
Join our Culinary Manager, Chauncey Roach, for a lesson on how to make your favorite food from Brooks. Enjoy wine while you learn to make, and most importantly, eat Brooks Fall Menu! Fee: $60
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101