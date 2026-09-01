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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Sep 17, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cooking Class: Fall Menu & Recipe

Join our Culinary Manager, Chauncey Roach, for a lesson on how to make your favorite food from Brooks. Enjoy wine while you learn to make, and most importantly, eat Brooks Fall Menu!

 

Fee: $60

Join our Culinary Manager, Chauncey Roach, for a lesson on how to make your favorite food from Brooks. Enjoy wine while you learn to make, and most importantly, eat Brooks Fall Menu!   Fee: $60
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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